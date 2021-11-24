Each Thanksgiving we celebrate the birth, death and marination of the turkey. It has a wattle, a snood and caruncles, all of which are different parts of the head; it is a failed peacock in the back and an old woman’s thin, wrinkled arm in the front. This bird was in the bathtub too long, and something awful happened. The adult turkey seems to be flightless, but I would not put anything past it or turn my back on it, even for a second. It would have been our national bird, but it is too cursed, and now we all have to do our part annually by stuffing it with bread and eating it.