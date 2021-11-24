What’s important, I think, is that I never say those things — nor do I believe them. Of course I want everyone to get vaccinated. Of course I don’t want anyone else to die from covid-19. If I had to guess, most people who go viral by co-signing baseless vaccine conspiracy theories don’t have any malicious intent for others, either. But why do we still fuel those fires? Why do we fight with one another instead of putting our heads together to find a way to hold the powerful responsible for problems that we can’t solve on our own?