On the thankful side: a peaceful transition of power. Such thanks should not be necessary. But given the extraordinary words and deeds of the Trumpish diehards at the beginning of the year, it seemed the nation’s long streak of peaceful transitions between presidential administrations would come crashing down. Matters were made even worse when all three Republican members of Virginia’s House delegation — Reps. Ben Cline, H. Morgan Griffith and Rob Wittman — added their names to a ludicrous Supreme Court brief challenging the legitimacy of other state’s electoral votes.
All of this makes Virginia’s recent election so refreshing — and worthy of thanks. Virginia voters unceremoniously stripped Democrats of trifecta control of state government. Democrats’ response? A lot of hand-wringing, doubt and searching for answers. The usual, normal things political parties go through when they lose.
There were no protests, no unhinged conspiracy theories, no cries about rigged elections. Oh, there were claims of foul electoral play. But those utterly baseless accusations arose from the fever swamps on the right. And of course, no angry, armed mob will attempt to storm Mr. Jefferson’s capitol.
Instead, there will be a peaceful handoff from Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R). It will be the same for the offices of lieutenant governor and attorney general. No drama. No bizarre lawsuits from a deep-blue state attorney general claiming fraud. Just morning coats and a few parties, and then everybody getting back to work.
Also on the thankful side: Virginia’s one-term limit. The commonwealth is the last state to limit its governor to a single term in office. There have been several attempts to change that to a two-term limit, but they’ve rightfully — and thankfully — failed.
This November, Terry McAuliffe (D) sought to become just the second person to seek and win a second four-year term. His failure not only puts “paid” to his statewide ambitions, but it also reinforces the notion that a gubernatorial one-and-done is the Virginia Way. You can try for a second term and, like McAuliffe, get every party grandee to make such a candidacy unstoppable. Just don’t count on voters to agree.
Another thing to be thankful for: It looks as if Youngkin may be putting some daylight between himself and the denizens of MAGA-land.
That sent the MAGA folks into orbit. They were counting on Youngkin to follow the performance art trail Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) have blazed across the political stage, striking down mandates of all sorts.
What Youngkin suggested, however, was something so conservative as to utterly baffle the MAGAs: He wants to leave some decisions about masks and vaccines to the government entities closest and most accountable to the people.
MAGA-land was even more outraged that a Youngkin communications staffer identifies as part of the LGBTQ community. As ugly as that outrage was, it gave Youngkin a personal reason to turn his back on the haters for good.
Here’s hoping he does exactly that, and more, in the months to come.