On the thankful side: a peaceful transition of power. Such thanks should not be necessary. But given the extraordinary words and deeds of the Trumpish diehards at the beginning of the year, it seemed the nation’s long streak of peaceful transitions between presidential administrations would come crashing down. Matters were made even worse when all three Republican members of Virginia’s House delegation — Reps. Ben Cline, H. Morgan Griffith and Rob Wittman — added their names to a ludicrous Supreme Court brief challenging the legitimacy of other state’s electoral votes.