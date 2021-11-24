Indeed, Rockwell — who in 1968 said he couldn’t have painted “Freedom From Want” or the rest of his “Four Freedoms” series in that decade, because “I just don’t believe in it” — had thrown in his lot with the tides of social change. And he brought many of Look’s readers along with him. As one wrote: “I have never been so deeply moved by any picture. Thank you for showing this white Southerner how ridiculous he looks. The truth is pretty hard to take until we get it from a Norman Rockwell.”