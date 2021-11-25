I spoke with Raz this week, as Thanksgiving was approaching. She’s still in charge of the embassy, technically. And she speaks her mind, as her generation of Afghan women learned to do in their years of freedom. Watching the Taliban try to erase the gains her country made over the last two decades is “surreal,” she says. The Taliban may hope she’ll quit, but she still goes to the embassy every day, talking about her country’s plight to anyone who will listen.