And the focus of our problem-solving tends to be economic, too. Financial stressors stopping families before they start? Just remove them! We could, as a country, get it together and finally fund paid family leave. And we could find a way to extend universal child care, or at least limit its costs. In fact, there’s legislation to do just that circulating the Capitol right now in the form of the Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan. It seems like a common sense fix — easy in theory, if not in government practice (thanks again, Sen. Joe Manchin III and the GOP).