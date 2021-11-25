Like many other school districts throughout the country, we have a small but vocal group of citizens who opposed those strategies. Things have gotten ugly at times. We recently had to disable public comments on our district’s Facebook page because of threats and personal attacks from, and even between, local citizens. Often the talking points online and during board meetings have spilled over into topics that have become intertwined with anti-mask and anti-vaccine rhetoric nationally, such as critical race theory, to gin up even more controversy and activate more opposition.