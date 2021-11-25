How to change the perception? It’s ironic but accurate to say that the undisputed champion of the synthesis between safety and justice sits in the White House. It was Joe Biden’s crime bill, now famously vilified by liberals, that married putting 100,000 more cops on the streets with programs such as “midnight basketball” that took young men off the streets and gave them something to do. It created funding for low-level drug courts for marginal offenders — and built new prisons for really bad actors. Many in Biden’s team worked on that measure; my bet is that, with a little prodding, and a new generation of Democrats helping, they could be convinced to build a much better bridge between voters’ fears of crime and community fears of police brutality and injustice.