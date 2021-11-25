Finally, lawmakers must make it harder for presidents to sideline inspectors general who are investigating them or their administrations. Mr. Trump fired or pushed out several key watchdogs, replacing them with acting officials less likely to cause a stir and providing no reasonable explanation as he did so. Presidents should be able to fire inspectors general only with good cause, explained to Congress and submitted for lawmaker review. Temporary replacements should come only from nonpolitical members of the inspector general staff — not, as is currently legal, from within the ranks of the department the inspector general is supposed to be monitoring.