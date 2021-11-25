Top on the list should be ending the limitations on the Justice Department’s inspector general, who, unlike peers at other agencies, may not look into the actions of department attorneys without special permission. Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz was denied when he tried to inquire into Jeffrey Epstein’s curiously lenient plea deal. Responsibility for investigating the department’s lawyers lies with the Office of Professional Responsibility, which rarely details its inquiries to the public and lacks independence; DOJ leaders can hire and fire the office’s leadership. Mr. Horowitz, on the other hand, had to be nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.
Equally important is empowering inspectors general to force nongovernment employees to provide testimony. The lack of this authority hindered Mr. Horowitz’s probe into the FBI’s shambolic investigation of Larry Nassar, the doctor found guilty of sexually abusing his patients, who included female U.S. gymnasts; the inspector general was unable to compel follow-up testimony from officials at USA Gymnastics, the sport’s governing body.
At the least, inspectors general should have the power to subpoena testimony from ex-government officials and government contractors, in addition to active government employees. Otherwise, government agents can simply resign the minute before the inspector general seeks to question them, escaping scrutiny.
Finally, lawmakers must make it harder for presidents to sideline inspectors general who are investigating them or their administrations. Mr. Trump fired or pushed out several key watchdogs, replacing them with acting officials less likely to cause a stir and providing no reasonable explanation as he did so. Presidents should be able to fire inspectors general only with good cause, explained to Congress and submitted for lawmaker review. Temporary replacements should come only from nonpolitical members of the inspector general staff — not, as is currently legal, from within the ranks of the department the inspector general is supposed to be monitoring.
Reforms such as these have attracted wide support on Capitol Hill, and their passage should be a top priority. Senate leaders should ensure inspector general reform is included in the chamber’s year-end legislation, such as the National Defense Authorization Act. President Biden should speak up, too. This should be one of the easiest calls the nation’s politicians have had to make all year.