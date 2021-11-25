Certainly, standing up an academy modeled after the military institutions could help with some of these problems, if the education were paid for and the hiring process streamlined. Forging a digital culture at these agencies, as the GAO notes, will also be essential; appointments for political leaders and promotions for career ones should take tech-savviness into account. It is also worth considering another possibility: With so many excellent STEM schools already out there, investing more in them may be in order before crafting from scratch a separate, siloed entity to foster civil servants. ROTC-esque scholarships at existing universities, for instance, could draw in a bigger, broader group of interested individuals while focusing on the expertise they’ll need to work in government.