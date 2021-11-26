We are lying to ourselves if we contend that keeping discussions about race out of the classroom will protect our children from racial conflict. Banning the teaching of critical race theory — as the state school board in Alabama, a state with one of the worst educational ratings in the country, recently did — will not protect Black or brown kids from experiencing racism. And it most certainly will not protect them from being the targets of hate — not in a state that has one of the most gruesome legacies of racial violence.