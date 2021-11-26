Prison systems are notoriously prone to corruption, racketeering and malfeasance within their employees’ ranks, but the long-standing problems at the bureau, which is part of the Justice Department, have come to seem endemic. In a recently published investigation, the Associated Press reported that more than 100 federal prison employees have been convicted, sentenced or arrested for crimes in the past almost three years. Of the criminal cases brought against Justice Department workers in recent years, two-thirds involved bureau personnel, who account for less than one-third of the department’s total payroll, the AP found.
The bureau, with an annual budget of nearly $8 billion, runs a network of facilities across the country that houses more than 150,000 inmates — roughly the same as in Texas, which incarcerates more people than any other state. About 37,500 people are on the bureau’s payroll.
The agency has suffered from a litany of problems in recent years, including short-staffing, escapes, and a staggering toll taken by the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in almost 42,000 inmates testing positive for covid-19. At the Justice Department, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco says she is “taking a very serious look at these issues across the board.”
Good to hear. But what does it mean?
What steps is the department taking to rein in molestation and other sex crimes, which are second only to contraband violations among the offenses for which bureau workers have been charged or arrested? What training, oversight or investigative enhancements are being considered to transmit the message that bureau employees should meet the agency’s standards?
In particular, is the department reviewing the prison bureau’s disciplinary procedures? That would seem a pressing priority given the several instances in which the bureau apparently ignored accusations of misconduct against workers and, in other cases, did not suspend employees even after they were arrested for crimes, according to the AP investigation.
The Associated Press’s other troubling findings included ones regarding a guard at a bureau facility in California who pleaded guilty to warning an inmate he would send her to “the hole” if she failed to perform a sex act on him, and a chaplain at a facility in New Hampshire who acknowledged taking at least $12,000 in bribes to smuggle drugs, cellphones and tobacco into a prison, where he left them in a chapel for inmates.
Among the more urgent problems facing the bureau is a vacancy rate of approximately one-third among its more than 20,000 corrections positions . That means fewer guards to keep an eye on inmates, which has prompted some facilities to use cooks, teachers and nurses in their place. The bureau is not alone among employers these days struggling to fill jobs or, for that matter, to maintain standards. But in a sprawling prison system, the price of falling short is high.