Prison systems are notoriously prone to corruption, racketeering and malfeasance within their employees’ ranks, but the long-standing problems at the bureau, which is part of the Justice Department, have come to seem endemic. In a recently published investigation, the Associated Press reported that more than 100 federal prison employees have been convicted, sentenced or arrested for crimes in the past three years. Of the criminal cases brought against Justice Department workers in recent years, two-thirds involved bureau personnel, who account for less than one-third of the department’s total payroll, the AP found.