To answer that question, I turned to Laura Hawkins, chief of strategic advancement and communications for New Schools for New Orleans, and Patrick J. Wolf, distinguished professor of education policy and 21st Century Endowed Chair in School Choice at the University of Arkansas College of Education and Health Professions. The focus was New Orleans-specific reforms that helped transform that district from one of the nation’s weakest to a stronger district composed almost entirely of charter schools. However, my conversation with Wolf also touched on lessons from Arizona, Florida and D.C., all three of which improved their performance on the nationwide National Assessment of Educational Progress exam after expanding educational freedom. The highlights of those conversations follow: