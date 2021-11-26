Whatever happened to the “who, what, when, where” rule of journalism that required the main points of an article to be summarized in the opening paragraph? The headline of the top left-hand article on the Nov. 14 front page was “Biden’s approval hits a new low.” Nowhere, however, in the three paragraphs on that page was the reader informed what President Biden’s approval rating now is. One had to go all the way to the middle of the second column of the article’s continuation — some seven paragraphs later! — to learn that the president’s approval rating is 41 percent. In between, the article provided a lot of interesting analysis and subsidiary conclusions, but it was hard to absorb them while searching for the basic information promised by the headline.