While appearing to be supportive of people who need hearing aids, it perpetuated the idea that they are not covered by insurance and are not fun. My state-of-the-art hearing aids are fully covered by my standard Blue Cross and have Bluetooth connectivity to my phone, iPad, car sound system and computer. They are fun!
I suspect that ageism and historical hearing aid corporate interests account for fundamentally negative bias in these articles on hearing aids. I think the subject deserves a fresh, open-minded, updated examination.
Casey Wichlacz, Vienna
The Ravens’ far-flung flock
The heavy traffic on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway heading south after Baltimore Ravens games is evidence that a lot of folks in the D.C. area are interested in the Ravens and attending games. Yet my newspaper, The Post, barely covers the team.
We are a two-football-team region. The Post should reflect this.
Abby Crowley, Greenbelt
The GOAT sports column
I have read many articles in The Post, but I have never read one as good as Sally Jenkins’s Nov. 12 Sports column article about the discipline of Tom Brady, “Brady’s secret isn’t much of a mystery: Self-discipline.”
I am 71. I never have been disciplined. It is never too late to try. I will try.
Steven Ross, Kew Gardens, N.Y.
Thoughtless
Regarding the Nov. 14 Sports article “Hoyas flop out of the gate with a stunning loss to an Ivy League afterthought”:
My late husband, whose obituary was in the Nov. 7 Post, was a graduate of Dartmouth College, an avid sports fan and reader of The Post for many years. I feel, and I know he would feel the same, that to use the term “Ivy League afterthought” to describe the winning team seems unnecessarily snarky.
Susan Gillespie, Washington
The definition of grief
I grieved when I lost my wife, my brother and my sister over the past few months. I always had a hard time defining grief until I read the Nov. 14 obituary for Rabbi Earl Grollman, “Rabbi wrote books on grief and spent decades ministering to mourners,” which quoted Grollman defining grief as “love not wanting to let go because something has been lost from our life.”
I will keep his obituary on hand to remind my children.
James Wolan, Burke
Small town, big problems
My husband and I moved to Takoma Park in 1977, because it was affordable and we wanted to raise our kids in integrated schools. We have written the mayor and city council in support of the city employees’ demand for higher wages.
But the Nov. 16 Metro article “Workers seek better benefits in Md. haven” implied that if only city employees were paid more, they’d be able to buy a home here. There is no wage increase possible that would allow employees to purchase a home in Takoma Park. Forget Victorian homes; modest bungalows sell for $600,000 or more. This is happening across the nation. Gentrification and skyrocketing home prices cannot be solved by our small-town government.
Our local government did, though, enact rent control, making us one of the more affordable places inside the Beltway. Roughly half of our households are rentals, and we’re glad that after living here 45 years, our schools are still integrated.
Also, I’ll buy a beer at one of our local bars for any reporter who can manage to write about Takoma Park without using the words “nuclear-free” or “granola.”
Beth Baker, Takoma Park
Human interest at the zoo
I enjoy human interest stories as much as the next person, but when someone is named National Zoo director, as Brandie Smith was, I’m curious about her professional background. The Nov. 10 Metro article “Veteran National Zoo curator Smith lands top job” mentioned only Smith’s undergraduate degree. One needs to consult her Smithsonian bio online to learn of her University of Maryland PhD and the focus of — indeed the existence of — her published research. Moreover, the article failed to note Smith’s many years in conservation (an important part of the zoo’s mission). And why report what her father did but not her mother? What does it mean anyway to be “involved in the birth of three surviving [panda] cubs”? Or to be “familiar with the zoo’s array of animals”? Inquiring minds want to know!
It’s like writing about teachers being familiar with different kinds of children but not pointing out their commitment to education and fostering learning. I understand the press of deadlines but appreciate a more respectful, comprehensive story. For the record, I have never met Smith, although I’d like to.
Joan R. Goldberg, Washington
Burying the lede hits a new low
Whatever happened to the “who, what, when, where” rule of journalism that required the main points of an article to be summarized in the opening paragraph? The headline of the top left-hand article on the Nov. 14 front page was “Biden’s approval hits a new low.” Nowhere, however, in the three paragraphs on that page was the reader informed what President Biden’s approval rating now is. One had to go all the way to the middle of the second column of the article’s continuation — some seven paragraphs later! — to learn that the president’s approval rating is 41 percent. In between, the article provided a lot of interesting analysis and subsidiary conclusions, but it was hard to absorb them while searching for the basic information promised by the headline.
Even if the article itself was left unchanged, this glaring omission could have been rectified by simply changing the headline to read “Biden’s 41% approval rating hits a new low.”
David M. Cohen, Chevy Chase
Crushing our Spirit
The Post has done it again — in spades. The Nov. 15 Sports section devotes 786 square inches (114 on the front page of the section) to a very mediocre men’s football team’s middle-of-the-season game, including a large color photograph above the fold, and five more photos inside. Our local women’s soccer team, now headed for its league championship game, got 17 square inches on the front page (no photo), and 72 square inches with one gray photo on Page D10, for a total of 89 square inches, or 11 percent of the men’s space. (This does not count the extra article on Page D6 about the injured football player.)
Even granted that men’s football likely has more fans than women’s soccer, this huge disparity in team coverage is a disgrace.
Richard Larkin, Vienna
Getting beta all the time
I take issue with the Nov. 12 Economy & Business article “Tesla’s bumpy road with regulators,” which reported on an issue with an update to the Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology.
I have a 2018 Tesla Model 3 AWD Dual Motor. The article should have mentioned that there about 2 million Teslas out there, and only about 11 percent of owners, or about 200,000, have paid for FSD. Also, for the FSD beta reported in the article, one needs to actively enroll and qualify, and about 6 percent of owners did that — the 12,000 cars noted in the article.
I am one of those 12,000 beta drivers, and I knew there were going to be issues when I qualified. I also knew that I could turn off all of the FSD stuff and drive normally.
This month, I drove from D.C. to Bethany Beach, Del., and back with the latest Tesla FSD beta software, and it was a magical trip. Yes, there were issues with some left and right turns and lane changes, but that is the definition of beta software: There are going to be some bugs that need to be fixed. Is the beta safe? Absolutely, and better than most drivers out there. Is it ready for prime time in the streets of D.C.? No, but it is only Level II of autonomous technology. Drivers are still in control and responsible.
Pat Benic, Washington
Chilling prescience, Civil War edition
Everyone has their perspective when traveling. And I enjoyed the Nov. 12 Weekend article about Richmond, “Fun found right down the tracks.” There really is a great deal to see, taste and learn in and around Richmond.
Richmond was a central player in the United States’ most fragile period as a democracy. And it stands today as a reminder of what is good and bad in our nation. The “good” is reflected in the diversity of its citizens, their accomplishments and neighborly approach to strangers. The reminder of the “bad” part can most notably and clearly be found in the Tredegar Iron Works, home to the American Civil War Museum, which I was very surprised to discover was ignored during the blithe tour of Richmond reported in this article.
More enlightening than a great find in a secondhand clothing store, more engaging than a visit to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and experiencing Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” (which I’ve done) and certainly more fulfilling than a country waffle breakfast would have been a visit to the American Civil War Museum and a careful inspection of its displays and a close read of its presentations full of firsthand narrative from that period. One such display contained a quotation from Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman with chilling prescience that described his intent to “make them so sick of war that generations would pass away before they would again appeal to it.” A fair reading of today’s political and social climate in the United States appears to support the notion that there is a large segment of our population for whom that “appeal” has returned and in fact is growing.
I suggest a return to Richmond and the American Civil War Museum to study and absorb the information it presents about our Civil War and use it to fashion a piece reminding Americans that conflict always results in catastrophe for all involved, and is especially devastating physically, economically and most corrosively to the spirit of the misguided. A lesson taught from time immemorial, and seemingly “learned” over and over again.
Mark Koenig, Bethesda
Even more light on Lee house
Regarding the Nov. 8 Metro article “No longer in dark on Lee marker’s removal”:
There’s another Robert E. Lee connection to the historic house now for sale on Oronoco Street in Alexandria: his in-laws. Mary Fitzhugh, who spent part of her girlhood in that home, married George Washington Parke Custis there in 1804, as Custis was building Arlington House (using enslaved and free labor) just up the Potomac. The couple in 1807 became parents to Mary Custis, who would marry Lee in 1831 at Arlington House.
Charles S. Clark, Arlington
Chilling prescience, World War I edition
I was taken with two prophetic observations in Michael E. Ruane’s Nov. 11 Retropolis column concerning the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknowns, “A century ago, borne to his tomb.”
The comments by French Marshal Ferdinand Foch, who led the allied armies in Europe in World War I, about the controversial Treaty of Versailles, which severely punished Germany: “This is not peace. It is an armistice for 20 years.” How prophetic he was. As was British officer and later Field Marshal Archibald Wavell: “After the ‘war to end war,’ they seem to have been pretty successful in Paris at making the ‘Peace to end Peace.’ ”
Germany was ground into the mud, and one of the most powerful results was the rise of the Nazis and the more horrific World War II. If there had been a Marshall Plan that helped rebuild Germany instead of the Versailles Treaty after World War I, history might very well have turned out much better, as was the case with the Marshall Plan following World War II. We have been strong allies with Germany for nearly 80 years. And Germany has been the economic and political anchor of a stable Europe.
It had to be “the last war,” H.G. Wells wrote in a 1914 collection of essays, “The War That Will End War.” In the same year, Wells published “The World Set Free,” which accurately described nuclear war, radioactive fallout, etc. Wells thought that nuclear weapons would help bring peace because of their terribleness. They certainly ended World War II, but not in the way Wells imagined with a world government and universal peace.
Peter I. Hartsock, Laytonsville
Casualties of climate change
The photograph by Brian Inganga of Yusuf Abdullahi walking past the carcasses of his 40 goats, a stark and haunting image that accompanied the Nov. 14 news article “ ‘If they die, we all die’: Drought fells Kenyan herds,” provided on-the-ground context for the COP26 climate change meetings in Glasgow, Scotland: Poor nations are suffering the consequences of the consumer demands and commercialism of rich nations.
The 21st century will continue to be marked by increasing numbers of climate-driven refugees. Where are the millions of displaced people to go? Rich nations need look no farther than their own borders to glimpse our inability to establish long-term, or even short-term, people-centered immigration policy. Climate change, environmental degradation and loss of life are in the here and now.
COP26 says we are simply not ready to preserve our planet and the life it supports.
Michael Katz, Washington
The taradiddle paradiddle: Playing ‘both sides’
Catherine Rampell’s Nov. 16 op-ed, “Delusions on both sides of the aisle,” provided a cogent explanation of the current inflation taradiddle. Rampell’s analyses challenge and inform my thinking on important issues, so I was frustrated by the both-siderism of the accompanying headline. It is the same misinformation that Rampell tried to dispel.
Both-siderism is often dismissed as sloppy journalism, but actually it is the seductive false-equivalence fallacy. As such, it leads to the false conclusion that both parties suffer from equally destructive delusions about inflation. In fact, Rampell identified asymmetrical misinformation by the two parties. She quoted Sen. John Barrasso’s (Wyo.) declaration “I would have never believed that Joe Biden in just 10 months in the presidency could bring us to a 30-year high of inflation” as representing Republican rhetoric. Despite Barrasso’s equivocal formulation, his statement is disinformation, intentional and not based on delusion. When Rampell turned to the Democrats’ handling of rising inflation, she first identified the “playing down the phenomenon” response based on economists’ pre-delta optimism, followed by a rhetorical pivot to reasonable optimism that proposed legislation will address real inflation. This is an open response that can be engaged and challenged in a reasonable debate. It’s hardly delusion or deception.
Of course, perhaps there really are “both sides” to this question: truth and taradiddle.
William Darian Boggs, Greenbelt
