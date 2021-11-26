At the foot of our bed there is a long, upholstered bench that’s been there for more than a decade. At various times over the years, my husband and I would awaken to find a boy on the bench who wasn’t there when we went to sleep. Maybe he had a bad dream, or heard a noise, or had a problem with school or friends that he didn’t care to discuss. But the bench was a middle-ground refuge when the nights were long. Each boy-on-bench phase would last a while, and then eventually we’d wake up to find the bench empty. The child knew when he didn’t need it any more.