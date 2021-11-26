Too, the government should improve its own tracking game. The United States ranks 28th in the world in terms of its capacity to track variants through genomic sequencing; we ought to be first. We also need to clean up our vaccination data, which is a mess. After we’ve fixed our own problems, we should spread the wealth around, helping poorer countries do more testing and tracking. While we’re at it, let’s further subsidize production of more vaccines for the rest of the world, because the fewer infections, the fewer chances the virus has to mutate.