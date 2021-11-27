Such a team seems unlikely to rapidly meet long-standing U.S. demands for Germany to raise its defense spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product; Mr. Scholz resisted that in the previous government. Meanwhile, time is running out for Germany to acquire new aircraft capable of carrying U.S. nuclear weapons, a key part of its NATO responsibilities. The coalition could be in sync with the U.S. stance on China, however. The foreign ministry will be under the control of Green Party co-leader Annalena Baerbock, a sharp critic of Beijing’s human rights record — and of Ms. Merkel’s cooperative dealings with Beijing, a huge market for German exports. In her campaign this year, however, Ms. Baerbock said she would not “pursue a purely economic course and say in beautiful prose that human rights are important to us, but when it comes down to it, one does not act accordingly.”