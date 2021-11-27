Some 71 percent of Germans regard relations with the United States as “good” or “very good,” according to a survey released Monday by the Körber-Stiftung think tank. This is up 53 points since Mr. Trump’s last year in office. For 62 percent of Germans, having a close relationship with the United States is “more important” than a close relationship with Russia; 67 percent said the same regarding China.
This creates an opportunity for the Biden administration to pursue common goals with the new German government, to be headed by Chancellor-elect Olaf Scholz, which will take office soon, after 16 years of Angela Merkel’s leadership. The incoming coalition, freshly fortified Tuesday by an agreement among its three constituent political parties, represents both continuity and change. (The respective party memberships must still ratify it, though this is all but certain.) Mr. Scholz served as Ms. Merkel’s finance minister during the last four years, when his party, the Social Democrats, was part of a governing coalition with her Christian Democratic Union. Change comes in the form of two new coalition partners, the fiscally conservative Free Democrats and the environmentalist Greens.
Such a team seems unlikely to rapidly meet long-standing U.S. demands for Germany to raise its defense spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product; Mr. Scholz resisted that in the previous government. Meanwhile, time is running out for Germany to acquire new aircraft capable of carrying U.S. nuclear weapons, a key part of its NATO responsibilities. The coalition could be in sync with the U.S. stance on China, however. The foreign ministry will be under the control of Green Party co-leader Annalena Baerbock, a sharp critic of Beijing’s human rights record — and of Ms. Merkel’s cooperative dealings with Beijing, a huge market for German exports. In her campaign this year, however, Ms. Baerbock said she would not “pursue a purely economic course and say in beautiful prose that human rights are important to us, but when it comes down to it, one does not act accordingly.”
Ms. Baerbock and her party have also opposed the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, through which Russian energy supplies are scheduled to flow to Germany. Unfortunately, the coalition is unlikely to scuttle the nearly finished project, which Ms. Merkel and Mr. Scholz supported, despite the leverage it gives the Putin regime over Germany — and Europe. Nord Stream 2 hurts Ukraine’s economy because it diverts gas from pipelines through that country. This could not be happening at a worse time for the government in Kyiv, which has already lost Crimea to Russia — and on whose borders Russian troops are assembling. The Biden administration decided not to sanction the pipeline earlier this year, swallowing concerns about Russia’s intentions for the sake of better relations with Berlin. For the Washington-Berlin partnership, shoring up Ukraine while deterring Russia should be the first order of business.