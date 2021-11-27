The video of Ghaisar’s shooting paints a clear and complete portrait of a pair of hotheaded officers who needlessly escalated a fender bender on the George Washington Memorial Parkway into a fusillade of bullets aimed at the head of Ghaisar, a 25-year-old accountant with no criminal record.
His shooting in November 2017 should never have happened. It was Ghaisar’s own car that was rear-ended, lightly, in the fender bender. That he then drove away was an error in judgment; it should not have been a death warrant. When he was pulled over a few minutes later, two Park Police officers, Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya, rushed at Ghaisar’s car with guns drawn, at which point Ghaisar evidently panicked and drove off. That happened a second time. The third time he was stopped, the officers opened fire as his car crept forward, turning away from them.
A federal judge, who mischaracterized the facts of the case, dismissed charges against Mr. Vinyard and Mr. Amaya earlier this year. So much for judicial accountability for their unwarranted actions.
The officers, who are on paid leave, should never return to active policing. The Interior Department, of which the Park Police is a component agency, evidently understands that: This month, the officers were informed that the department has undertaken proceedings to fire them, according to police union officials.
For a tutorial on why so much of the public is fed up with the impunity, arrogance and accountability of some police agencies, check out the reaction to that news from the union that represents Park Police officers. The union said it would undertake “a full-scale offensive campaign” against the department and the Park Police. The union chief, Kenneth Spencer, said the government “arbitrarily” proposed firing the officers owing to “public opinion, bias [sic] media stories, and political manipulation.”
Right. Why should citizens care if the police killed an unarmed man with no criminal record? Or if they escalated a garden-variety traffic stop into a lethal shooting? Or if that one of them pounded on Ghaisar’s window with the butt of his pistol, a move that should be used in police training videos to illustrate unprofessional law enforcement conduct?
Americans understand and appreciate that police perform a critical function, and officers take extraordinary risks to protect the public. They also understand that bad officers are a threat to everyone. That’s a lot more than the Park Police union has grasped.