Songwriters after Sondheim often craft work more toe-tapping than the master’s compositions. But the best of their lyrics bear his unmistakable influence. Every song of “A Chorus Line” belongs to his lyrical school, developing characters and deepening the drama — and hundreds of shows since then bear the same imprint. Favorites currently on Broadway or on film are unimaginable pre-Sondheim: “Breathe,” from “In the Heights;” “Waving Through A Window,” from “Dear Evan Hansen;” “She Used to Be Mine,” from “Waitress;” even the comic anthem “I Believe,” from “The Book of Mormon.” The list is longer every year.