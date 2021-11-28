But I think that Democrats always trying to calibrate their positions to swing voters in Wisconsin is wrongheaded. Why? Most importantly, “Democrats” is simply too broad of a group — the 81 million people who voted for Joe Biden can’t and shouldn’t exercise collective message discipline. The views of groups like Black Lives Matter and prominent individuals like, say, the writer Nikole Hannah-Jones are closer to the Democratic Party than the GOP. But many influential figures and groups in America’s political discourse aren’t part of the official Democratic Party and don’t speak for it, even as they are often cast as villains on Fox News. Our society needs individuals, groups and movements to push ideas that aren’t currently in the mainstream — and sometimes those ideas are the right ones. The civil rights movement might have hurt the Democrats’ chances in 1966 and 1968, perhaps as BLM did in 2016 — but that activism should not have been short-circuited for electoral politics.