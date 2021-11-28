In many cases in the private sector, workers have accepted shots when required to get them. Tyson Foods set a Nov. 1 deadline and reported over 96 percent uptake. At the same time, a vocal minority have refused to obey mandates. In Chicago, 35 police and 26 Fire Department workers have been put on no-pay status and sent home for refusing to report their vaccination status. About 23 percent of the city’s first responders are not fully vaccinated, the Chicago Tribune reported. Some 600 Google employees have signed a document calling on the company to rethink a vaccine mandate for its 150,000 workers. Large organizations may survive a loss of a few workers, but it can be crippling for smaller organizations, including small hospitals battling a severe shortage of acute-care nurses and schools experiencing shortages of teachers. The U.S. Marine Corps, numbering about 183,000, has several thousand Marines who have refused to get vaccinated by the Nov. 28 deadline. In the past, the military has required a list of vaccinations for active duty members. The Corps leadership has said those who do not get the shot or exemption will be kicked out. But can the Corps afford to lose several thousand? “We don’t have extra Marines,” the Marines’ top general, Commandant David H. Berger, said in a video message.