The Opinions Essay

Read more in our Opinions long-form series

Sign up for the Opinions Essay newsletter to get the next essay in your inbox when it’s published.

Perry Bacon Jr.: Have Democrats reached the limits of White appeasement politics?

Robert Kagan: Our constitutional crisis is already here

George F. Will: The pursuit of happiness is happiness

Robert Kagan: It wasn’t hubris that drove America into Afghanistan. It was fear.

Megan McArdle: America forgot how to make proper pie. Can we remember before it’s too late?

Reuel Marc Gerecht and Ray Takeyh: In Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s clerics have groomed and promoted their ruthless enforcer

Michele L. Norris: Germany faced its horrible past. Can we do the same?

Karen Tumulty: How Nancy Reagan helped end the Cold War

Josh Rogin: How covid hastened the decline and fall of the U.S.-China relationship

Mike Abramowitz and Nate Schenkkan: The reach of authoritarian repression is growing. Now, not even exile is safe.

George T. Conway III: Trump’s new reality: Ex-president, private citizen and, perhaps, criminal defendant

Fareed Zakaria: The pandemic upended the present. But it’s given us a chance to remake the future.

Read other Opinions Essays and see other Opinions special features.