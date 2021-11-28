Vilsack at age 70 is a relative ingenue in today’s era of geriatric politicians. The Democratic field for 2024 is already taking vague form on the assumption the current president will not seek reelection. Who knows? Why not the canny Vilsack, especially with $3 billion in grants at his disposal? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) probably didn’t intend to empower Vilsack with the means to sprinkle seed money around the country, but if tree grants start falling like rain on the woody hills of New Hampshire and in the low country of South Carolina or even bone-dry Las Vegas — all home to early contests in 2024 — we will know.