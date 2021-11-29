Here’s the bigger picture. The traditional way of thinking about retirement planning in this country involves a three-legged stool: One leg is Social Security, one is the pension system, and the other is personal savings. Beginning in the 1980s, that stool has been getting increasingly off-balance. The share of employees in the private sector with access to a guaranteed pension in retirement is falling. Defined-contribution plans including 401(k)s and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), initially developed as supplements to pensions, are increasingly replacing them.