While the United States must first focus on keeping its own residents safe, we and other wealthy countries have an obligation to assist the countries most affected by the travel bans. Many advocates have pointed to global vaccine inequity as the cause of omicron’s emergence, but a knee-jerk reaction to flood southern African nations with vaccines is not the answer. South Africa has such a surplus of vaccines that it asked Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to stop sending more. Four other nations have requested for Pfizer to slow or stop shipping vaccines. The reasons for excess supply include disinformation resulting in low demand as well as lack of storage and distribution infrastructure. Helping southern Africa will require a nuanced approach that addresses each country’s specific circumstances.