A source of ongoing drama in the United States has been incessant wheeling and dealing over the fate of Biden’s domestic agenda in the Senate, where two centrist Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), have been leveraging their votes to extract concessions from an administration more progressive than themselves. Such maverick lawmakers can exist in the United States because U.S. political parties are weak and non-hierarchical. In Canada, by contrast, political parties are extraordinarily hierarchical and free-voting lawmakers are virtually unknown — even the most “rebellious” member of parliament still votes with his party leadership 96.6 percent of the time. And why wouldn’t they? Party leaders can expel rebels from the party and deny their ability to run under the party name.