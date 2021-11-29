I’ve had occasion to think about these matters in recent years. Three cancer surgeries have been bad enough. Having my dog die the same day I got home from my last surgery just seemed spiteful. As mortality has moved into the near distance, my philosophic questions about suffering have faded. The importance of the personal and human expands. Is there a way to live lightly and joyfully in the shadow of adversity? Is there some richer role than resignation — some way to access the splendor of mere existence? Can I be an example to my sons, even in the hardest things? Is it possible not just to persevere, but to live as if I’m loved?