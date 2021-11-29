Biden struck a similar balance in 2020 on crime and policing: Amid protests and unrest, he disagreed with the left on “defund the police” but did not go out of his way to attack the left in a performative “Sister Souljah” type way. Instead he attacked Donald Trump and white supremacist violence as the true danger to law and order and public safety. Yes, Biden was uniquely positioned, ideologically and biographically, to make such an argument. But still: Why don’t we try to learn from that?