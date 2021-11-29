Democratic gains, on the other hand, occurred mainly in states where one party already had an overwhelming lead. For example, they improved their 4.9 million voter lead in California by 86,000, but no national Republican has a prayer of winning there. They also extended their margin in deep blue New York and New Jersey. Democrats gained ground in Rocky Mountain states that have seen an influx of Californians during the pandemic, such as Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, but the GOP continues to hold massive leads in each. Among the swing states, only Arizona has seen a slight swing to the Democrats, cutting the Republican lead from 140,000 voters to 132,000.