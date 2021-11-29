Thirty-one states allow voters to declare a partisan preference when they register to vote. I recently looked at the publicly available statistics and compared the most recent data for the total number of voters registered in each party to that in reports closest to Jan. 6. Twenty-eight of those states had both sets of numbers, revealing whether parties have gained or lost ground over the year.
Republicans became relatively stronger in 14 states, including most of the swing states on the list. In Florida, for example, the GOP started the year with nearly 100,000 fewer registered voters than Democrats. That advantage had completely eroded by Halloween, and today, there are more registered Republicans than Democrats for the first time in the state’s history.
The GOP also improved in Pennsylvania, cutting the Democratic lead of 632,000 voters by 27,000, between the May primary and mid-November. In North Carolina, where Democrats had a 373,000 voter lead, Republicans closed the gap by roughly 56,000 voters. Republicans also moved up in Iowa, Nevada and New Hampshire.
Democratic gains, on the other hand, occurred mainly in states where one party already had an overwhelming lead. For example, they improved their 4.9 million voter lead in California by 86,000, but no national Republican has a prayer of winning there. They also extended their margin in deep blue New York and New Jersey. Democrats gained ground in Rocky Mountain states that have seen an influx of Californians during the pandemic, such as Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, but the GOP continues to hold massive leads in each. Among the swing states, only Arizona has seen a slight swing to the Democrats, cutting the Republican lead from 140,000 voters to 132,000.
Pennsylvania’s unique data shed some light on the underlying trends. The Keystone state keeps track of people who changed their party registrations, allowing us to see who has become disenchanted with their former parties. In Philadelphia and its wealthy and educated suburbs, roughly 5,900 more Republicans became Democrats than the other way around. But elsewhere, disaffected Democrats far outnumber former Republicans. In Allegheny, Westmoreland and Butler counties (Pittsburgh and its major suburbs), nearly 1,600 more Democrats switched parties than Republicans. The same anti-Democratic trend is even larger in the state’s rural and small metro areas. The result is a net gain for Pennsylvania Republicans this year.
The data tells a clear story: Jan. 6 didn’t change anything about the nation’s underlying partisan dynamics. Educated voters still trend Democratic while less-educated voters are moving quickly to the GOP. That may shock Democrats, who regularly argue that democracy itself is at risk if Republicans win another election. But poll data also bears out the disconnect between party elites and ordinary voters. Election analyst Nate Silver recently remarked on a poll showing that only 35 percent of Democratic voters think “democracy is facing a major test.” When a party’s own base doesn’t follow the party line, something is wrong.
Registration numbers tell a similar tale to the recent November elections: Average Americans, especially swing voters, do not hold the entire Republican Party responsible for former president Donald Trump and the riot. Many are more outraged by Democratic Party policies than they are by those events, while others are judging the two parties by their more conventional words and deeds.
Perhaps this will change as the House’s select committee on Jan. 6 continues its investigation and issues its report. But Americans saw with their own eyes what happened that day, and subsequent reports and trials won’t shock them any more than they have already been shocked. The fact is that it’s mostly loyal Democrats who see that day as a watershed event. Continuing to harp on it may only amount to Democrats digging deeper into the hole that they’re stuck in.
Americans are looking at the two parties to see which will respond to their needs. When one party starts to do that consistently, expect changes in partisan registration numbers to reflect the nation’s approval.