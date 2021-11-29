The national interest requires that Congress leave no doubt that the United States will meet its obligations. When it comes time to raise the limit to finance the spending lawmakers have already approved, the measure should fly through Congress by acclamation. Instead, the debt limit has become the locus for increasingly alarming rounds of political gamesmanship, with stakes that are almost indescribably high. It is unfair and irresponsible for Republicans to use the debt limit deadline to force Democrats into an awkward parliamentary procedure, to waste the majority’s floor time or to complicate the lawmaking process. Democrats cooperated to ease the limit during the Trump years, during which the national debt grew by almost $7.8 trillion; Republicans should provide the needed votes now.