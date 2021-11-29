Mr. Elder always had to look out for himself. He lost both of his parents before age 10, and he found his way onto the fairway trying to make some money. Too small to caddie, he collected stray balls for cash. When he got big enough to carry bags, he learned in part by watching his clients. Mr. Elder didn’t shoot a round of 18 holes until he was 16; opportunities to play were scarce, especially for African Americans. In his late teenage years, he hustled, including by posing as a chauffeur for the infamous golfer-gambler Alvin Thomas, better known as Titanic Thompson, who took wagers that he and his driver could beat the best players on the course. They capitalized on the prejudices of those who didn’t expect any Black man such as Mr. Elder could have the talent to compete.