Mr. Elder always had to look out for himself. He lost both of his parents before age 10, and he found his way onto the fairway trying to make some money. Too small to caddie, he collected stray balls for cash. When he got big enough to carry bags, he learned in part by watching his clients. Mr. Elder didn’t shoot a round of 18 holes until he was 16; opportunities to play were scarce, especially for African Americans. In his late teenage years, he hustled, including by posing as a chauffeur for the infamous golfer-gambler Alvin Thomas, better known as Titanic Thompson, who took wagers that he and his driver could beat the best players on the course. They capitalized on the prejudices of those who didn’t expect any Black man such as Mr. Elder could have the talent to compete.
Mr. Elder was pivotal in changing that assumption. He excelled in the United Golf Association Tour for Black players, and then the PGA Tour when the association lifted its “Caucasians-only” rule in 1961. He paid his own way to the competition, reasoning that he’d rather not allow White backers to make off with part of his winnings. He bucked U.S. civil rights leaders by agreeing to participate in a PGA Championship in apartheid-era South Africa — but only if the tournament were open to all races. His stubbornness paid off. And it did again, as he refused to let harassment, death threats and routine indignities deter him from competing and conquering.
Mr. Elder eventually won the Monsanto Open — at the same course in Pensacola, Fla., where he was once forced to change clothes in the parking lot — to qualify for the 1975 Masters. He rented two houses in Augusta, Ga., moving between them for safety — but still he played. By becoming the first Black man to participate in the event, he pried open a door that had stayed shut for far longer than in most other professional sports.
Mr. Elder was a D.C. resident, and manager of the city’s Langston Golf Course — rescuing the facility, home to the oldest African American men’s and women’s clubs in the country, from atrophy. Today, the National Links Trust is revitalizing Langston and the District’s two other public courses, in recognition of the example they set for equality in recreation nationwide. This type of investment remains essential. Golf is still an overwhelmingly White sport, and the number of Black players is falling. The effects of yesterday’s exclusion reverberate today. Lee Elder played throughout his career on his own terms because society’s were unfair — and he showed those who followed that they, too, could win. The rest of us owe it to him to keep advancing the ball, on the links and everywhere else.