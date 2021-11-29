So if news organizations are going to interview officials like Nancy Mace, they should demand right from the outset that they address the lunatic claims being made in their party. Do they think the new covid variant is a Democratic hoax to impose totalitarian tyranny? Do they think vaccines are killing thousands of people? If they can’t say no, then they shouldn’t be given a platform to pretend they aren’t aiding and abetting their party’s pernicious madness.