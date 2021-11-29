Yes, but. For one thing, it depends on who is giving a prize. A foundation or nongovernmental organization has the right to set its own limits and to decide that honoring a person legitimizes a viewpoint it considers odious. Even then, I’d suggest great care. In theory, the International Mathematical Union could reverse a decision to grant the Fields Medal — the mathematics equivalent of a Nobel Prize — after finding out that the winner was, say, a conspiracy-spouting anti-vaxxer. But each decision in this vein would make the prize less a recognition of mathematical genius and more an accolade for public acceptability.