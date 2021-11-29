This is evident in one simple yet staggering statistic: More Americans have already died of covid-19 in 2021 (391,000 and counting) than in all of 2020 (385,000). How is this possible, given the widespread availability of safe and effective vaccines? The problem is that only 59 percent of the U.S. population has gotten fully vaccinated. We lag behind countries that boast far less in the way of resources, such as Mongolia, Ecuador and Cuba, because about 113 million Americans ages 5 and up have not fully availed themselves of these lifesaving medical breakthroughs. Of that total, 78 million people have not gotten even one dose.