We can start with the fact that there were even trials at all. Only a very small percentage of criminal cases are ever presented to a jury. Most defendants, including the innocent, are pressured to accept a plea bargain. As University of North Carolina law professor Carissa Byrne Hessick documents in her book “Punishment Without Trial,” the pressure comes from all sides. Prosecutors pile on charges to get defendants to plead guilty to at least a few of them. Overworked public defenders don’t have the time to take cases to a jury and can feel pressure to persuade clients to plead. Trials clog up court dockets, making some judges irritated at defendants who insist on their Sixth Amendment rights. Perversely, all of this means suspects who exercise their right to a jury trial are often punished for doing so, a phenomenon known as the “trial penalty.”