We can start with the fact that there were even trials at all. Only a very small percentage of criminal cases are ever presented to a jury. Most defendants, including the innocent, are pressured to accept a plea bargain. As University of North Carolina law professor Carissa Byrne Hessick documents in her book “Punishment Without Trial,” the pressure comes from all sides. Prosecutors pile on charges to get defendants to plead guilty to at least a few of them. Overworked public defenders don’t have the time to take cases to a jury and can feel pressure to persuade clients to plead. Trials clog up court dockets, making some judges irritated at defendants who insist on their Sixth Amendment rights. Perversely, all of this means suspects who exercise their right to a jury trial are often punished for doing so, a phenomenon known as the “trial penalty.”
Some have cited the Rittenhouse verdict to demand restrictions on self-defense laws. But that, too, would be a mistake. As the adage goes, bad cases make bad law. And the Rittenhouse case was as bad as they come. Rittenhouse made some awful decisions that resulted in unnecessary deaths. But given the specific circumstances he encountered, he was legally permitted to defend himself. Changing the law is unlikely to deter or punish future Rittenhouses. The new laws will be applied in the same racially disparate manner the current laws are.
That the juries in these two cases reached the correct verdict under the law is hardly proof that the system works. Rittenhouse’s case instantly attracted national attention. A celebrity helped him post bail, and thousands contributed to his defense. In the Arbery case, it took the release of damning cellphone footage and national attention for the state to bring criminal charges against his killers. It was only after national scrutiny that state investigators got involved and we learned of the close ties between the suspects and local prosecutors. Rittenhouse received the sort of justice everyone deserves, but few get. Arbery likely wouldn’t have gotten justice at all if cellphone video of his murder hadn’t gone viral.
The two cases also tell us little about racial bias in the criminal justice system. Some have pointed out that within days of the Rittenhouse verdict, a Florida jury found that a Black man named Andrew Coffee IV acted in self-defense when he fired at police conducting a drug raid on his home, alleging the Coffee verdict refutes the argument that White people are more likely to be acquitted on self-defense claims. But Coffee didn’t kill anyone. He was charged under the felony murder rule, which holds suspects accountable for any foreseeable death resulting from a felony crime. The police killed his girlfriend during the raid, then arrested and charged him for it. Coffee also still faces up to 30 years in prison on a weapons charge.
It’s generally imprudent to draw broad conclusions based on a single case, or even a handful of cases. But for a more apples-to-apples comparison involving police raids, we could look to Marvin Guy and Henry Magee. Both men were subjected to no-knock raids by police in Texas, about five months apart. Both men claimed they didn’t know the home invaders were police, both say they fired a gun in self-defense, and both killed a police officer. Magee, who is White, was cleared in a matter of months, despite police finding marijuana in his home. Guy, who is Black, is still awaiting trial for murder, nearly eight years later, despite the fact that police did not find illicit drugs in his home. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.
When it comes to self-defense more generally, a 2017 survey by the Marshall Project found that when a White person kills a Black person, the killing is about eight times more likely to be deemed justified “no matter the circumstances.”
There are accurate accounts out there depicting how the criminal legal system operates when the rest of the country isn’t watching. Season 3 of “Serial,” for example, reports on the mundane, almost routine subversions of justice in Cleveland’s courts. Steve Bogira’s book “Courtroom 302” tracks a year of cases from a single Chicago courtroom. Books such as Hessick’s, Alexandra Natapoff’s “Punishment Without Crime” and Amy Bach’s “Ordinary Injustice” also document how the machinery of incarceration grinds people down. You could also visit your local criminal court and watch the proceedings for yourself.
Instead of drawing lessons and proposing reforms based on the trials we see on TV, we need more ordinary Americans to take interest in the dull, day-to-day churning of a broken system. It’s less exciting than the high-profile cases, but it’s far more efficient at ruining lives and sowing despair.