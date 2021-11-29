One Youngkin ad featured a Fairfax County woman who had protested for years over her son’s assignment to read “Beloved,” a 1987 novel by Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, an African American. Set in the Civil War era, the acclaimed fictional work is about a Black mother who kills her 2-year-old daughter rather than have her live in slavery. The objection to sexual passages in the book prompted Republican legislation in Virginia that would allow parents to reject objectionable reading assignments, but McAuliffe, as governor, vetoed the bill. Youngkin was pressing McAuliffe about the veto during the debate when McAuliffe made his statement about parents having no business dictating curriculum.