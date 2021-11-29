The candidate has admitted to violent urges in his 2008 book “Breaking Free,” which disclosed that he had been diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder. But Walker’s violent behavior continued well after 2001, when he said Christian faith and therapy helped him turn his life around, according to court records obtained by The Associated Press.

Walker’s ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, noted his outbursts in their divorce proceedings, telling of “physically abusive and threatening behavior.” In 2005, four years after she had sued for divorce, Grossman returned to court for a protective order after Walker repeatedly voiced a desire and an intent to kill her and her boyfriend.