Really? In his testimony, Cuomo was asked whether he’d investigated whether there would be additional accusers coming forward against Andrew Cuomo. His response: “Yes … I would — when asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out.” Elsewhere in his testimony, Cuomo said, “I tried to never approach anybody who was covering the story. I didn’t want to make them uncomfortable, you know?” In text messages with Melissa DeRosa, the governor’s top aide, Chris Cuomo writes “On it” when asked if he could check his sources about an upcoming story in Politico. Later on, Chris Cuomo writes back, “No one has heard that yet.”