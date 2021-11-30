His ally, the mayor of Tegucigalpa — the capital city — ran as the ruling National Party’s standard-bearer. Spearheading the opposition, and claiming victory based on a wide lead with just over half the votes counted, is Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, a self-described democratic socialist whose husband, Manuel Zelaya, was the president ousted by the military in 2009. The coup took place as he steered Honduras closer to Venezuela’s left-wing regime. Anxiety lingers that Ms. Castro, whose husband ran her campaign, would try to move Honduras back into the Venezuelan-Cuban camp. But at this point, her fellow citizens — those who haven’t already left — seem so understandably fed up with the National Party that they are willing to take the risk. The candidate has made overtures to Honduran business leaders, assuring them that she would pursue reform, not revolution. The president of Honduras’s leading private-sector organization has congratulated Ms. Castro and offered his cooperation.