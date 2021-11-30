To sustain the lofty valuation, Theranos periodically boasted of advances that had not occurred. Before sharing with investors yet another cockamamie report, Holmes added the corporate logos of two venerable laboratories, Schering-Plough and Pfizer, though neither lab knew anything of the report. Holmes testified that she did not intend to mislead anyone by doing this. She wasn’t sure what she meant to accomplish. Later, she said she wasn’t thinking straight at the time because of her mean boyfriend. (That boyfriend, former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, has denied he was abusive.)