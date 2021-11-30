By contrast, one day in November last year saw Newsom’s career nearly derailed. A judge in Sacramento allowed a struggling recall effort to continue gathering signatures into the following spring; hours later, as photos would reveal, the governor who had avidly promoted strict pandemic measures dined, maskless, with not-socially-distancing friends at the ultra-exclusive French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley. The recall effort picked up steam.
But this November, the narrative has flipped: Newsom’s arrow is up and Harris’s down. Why so?
The vice president’s political troubles are well-documented — too many unforced errors in her style and substance. But Harris is no more to blame for President’s Biden’s anemic poll numbers and the growing prospect of a bad midterm election for Democrats than Vice President Al Gore was responsible for his party’s thrashing two years into Bill Clinton’s presidency.
By contrast with Harris, Newsom seems trouble-free — at least for now. And as the vice president’s star dims and Democrats survey the field for potential candidates if Biden decides not to seek reelection, the governor is being floated as an option. One might ask: Why bother with the presidency when he already reigns over the nation’s most populous state? In the end, Newsom easily fended off the failed peasants’ rebellion that was September’s recall election, and seems certain for reelection next fall.
He’ll have a gusher of money to distribute. An anticipated $31 billion surplus on top of a state budget nearly nine times that size will translate into all sorts of election-year giveaways. These will almost certainly include tax rebates for many a five-digit earner (as occurred last year); more money for public schools; and scads of infrastructure projects, thanks to the Biden administration’s trillion-dollar plan.
One way to view the Harris-Newsom reversals of fortune is simply as a matter of inheritance. Harris came into the vice presidency on a ticket that promised to vanquish the pandemic and return Washington to a more civil and functional state. So far, she and Biden have fallen short of that expectation — covid-19 is still a chronic worry, as the omicron variant’s emergence in the past week has showed, and Washington seems as dysfunctional as ever.
There was no political dysfunction for Newsom to inherit when he took office two years ago; California Democrats enjoy control of all statewide offices plus a legislative supermajority. But as with any Golden State governor, Newsom is at the mercy of the world’s fifth-largest economy. Lately, it has been pretty darned merciful.
In September, the state’s collections from taxes on income, sales and corporations were 40 percent higher than the same time in 2020. From April through June of this year, California businesses reported a record-high $216.8 billion in taxable sales — up 38.8 percent from the same span a year ago.
Politics, of course, are cyclical; Newsom and Harris could find their roles reversed yet again. Harris could suddenly find her groove as vice president — fewer awkward moments during interviews would be a good start, and maybe the president’s staff will toss fewer grenades her way.
And Newsom could discover that it’s not always good to be the king. One sign of potential trouble surfaced in October, when new unemployment claims in California surpassed 80,000. That accounted for nearly one-third of all claims nationally even though the state musters only 11.7 percent of the U.S. civilian labor force.
Then there’s the more recent spectacle of looting in San Francisco (where Newsom was once mayor and Harris the district attorney). Smash-and-grab thieves ransacked a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s posh Union Square. A half-hour to the east, in suburban Walnut Creek, a raiding party pillaged a Nordstrom department store.
Newsom might be able to relate to the brazenness: The wine store he owns in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood has been broken into three times this year. But does the governor have any concrete solutions, other than promising that his next budget proposal will seek an “exponential level of support” to end the retail thievery?
December should be quite the holiday period for our California not-yet-rivals: Harris no doubt hoping the new year will restore her 2020 gleam, and Newsom praying that in 2022 unemployment claims cool off, along with the crime wave.