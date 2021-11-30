His words could be read as a backhanded critique of the state’s progressive district attorneys, most famously San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin, who even before the latest thefts faced a recall next June. Many in that city believe his lenient policies, intended to avoid undue incarceration, have fueled a surge in property crime. Boudin denounced the attacks in Union Square and filed felony charges against some of those arrested. It may be too little, too late, to save his job.