Apologies for the cynicism, but we humans have become so spoiled and entitled, we can hardly suffer a slow Uber driver, a long line at the grocery or bank, a shortage of nearly anything, or the slightest disruptions in our cherished routines. Missing a flight can seem like the end of the world. But once more — and probably not for the last time — we all need to take steps to limit the spread of a deadly disease for just a while.