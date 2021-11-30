On the pandemic, conservatives are using every means at their disposal, particularly their media outlets, to convince their base that vaccines are both medically useless (if not outright deadly) and something every freedom-loving person must resist; comparisons to Nazism when vaccines come up are now common not just on the fringe but also on Fox News. The GOP is in effect using its own supporters as cannon fodder in a campaign to keep the country from ending the pandemic; the proportion of Trump voters in an area is now a strong predictor of how many people there have died from covid-19.