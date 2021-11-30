And we may be approaching a tipping point. This year, Connecticut became the first state to make all communication between inmates and their families free — including phone calls, video chats and emails. (Yes, many prisons charge for email too.) A similar effort is underway in New York, with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office pledging to consider the legislation. In 2019, Illinois’s Department of Corrections renegotiated with their communications vendor; their prison call rates are now less than a penny a minute. And Miami-Dade County recently cut call rates from 14 cents per minute to 5 cents per minute — still too high, but a move in the right direction.